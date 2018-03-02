Tough time for ‘Rambo’ witness

Testimony of accused’s girlfriend queried

The girlfriend of a man accused of killing “The Rambo of Port Elizabeth” – Naeem Desai – did him no favours in court yesterday when she kept contradicting his testimony – despite being his alibi.

Several times during cross-examination, Angelique Fillis, 18, contradicted the testimony of Deswin “Boetie Baas” Kleinbooi, who testified earlier in the day.

At one stage, Fillis told the Port Elizabeth High Court that she had celebrated Kleinbooi’s birthday with him last year, although he was in custody at the time.

“We celebrated his birthday at home, like normal,” she said.

Prosecutor Garth Baartman accused Fillis of evading questions and claimed she was covering up for him.

“The indication is that you are covering up for [Kleinbooi], and that you have been asked to protect him. Is that right?” Baartman said.

Fillis remained adamant that she was telling the truth.

She claimed Kleinbooi had fetched her with a taxi on May 10 2016 and they had gone to Kleinbooi’s uncle’s house in Stanford Road, where they stayed until his arrest three days later.

However, Kleinbooi claimed he had walked to Fillis’s home in Salt Lake to fetch her, but could not remember if they had taken a taxi or walked home afterwards.

Questioned about the day on which Kleinbooi’s birthday fell in 2016, Fillis was confident that it was on a Wednesday but could not remember the day on which her birthday fell the same year.

Kleinbooi’s birthday is on May 11 while Fillis’s is on January 26.

Fillis further claimed that the pair had shared a bed on the night of May 11 and that Kleinbooi had woken up late the following morning.