Protest as school revamp halted by nonpayment

Instead of putting pen to paper, the school’s 1 003 pupils and their parents spent the day setting tyres alight in Bucwa and Mabandla streets.

The parents had vowed earlier to keep the school gates locked until the Department of Education released the funding to the contractors, XolMak Construction, which had since November carried the costs for the revamp of the dilapidated structure.

Principal Thobeka Stokwe said XolMak had requested R4-million so far, which included the foundations of the new building.

“We have been suffering with overcrowding problems and safety issues as a result of this derelict building we occupied in 1998,” Stokwe said.

“Finally, after years of pleading with the department, the site handover took place in November.

“However, since then, the department has been mum about the whole thing.

“The contractors, through negotiations with the SGB [school governing body], agreed to pay out of their own pockets [in the meantime].

“However, on January 19, they downed tools because they had still not been paid . . . We insisted they stay because we know if they leave it will take another 10 years before the project starts again.

“But after payment had still not been made at the end of February, they suspended the construction.”