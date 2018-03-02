Protest as school revamp halted by nonpayment
About 1 000 pupils and their parents protested outside Nkululeko Secondary School in KwaNobuhle yesterday after contractors stopped working on a revamp of an old school building.
Instead of putting pen to paper, the school’s 1 003 pupils and their parents spent the day setting tyres alight in Bucwa and Mabandla streets.
The parents had vowed earlier to keep the school gates locked until the Department of Education released the funding to the contractors, XolMak Construction, which had since November carried the costs for the revamp of the dilapidated structure.
Principal Thobeka Stokwe said XolMak had requested R4-million so far, which included the foundations of the new building.
“We have been suffering with overcrowding problems and safety issues as a result of this derelict building we occupied in 1998,” Stokwe said.
“Finally, after years of pleading with the department, the site handover took place in November.
“However, since then, the department has been mum about the whole thing.
“The contractors, through negotiations with the SGB [school governing body], agreed to pay out of their own pockets [in the meantime].
“However, on January 19, they downed tools because they had still not been paid . . . We insisted they stay because we know if they leave it will take another 10 years before the project starts again.
“But after payment had still not been made at the end of February, they suspended the construction.”
SGB chairman Luvuyo Mbeleka said the SGB and implementing agent Coega Development Corporation (CDC) had attempted to get money from the department.
“We have been back and forth with the department on this,” Mbeleka said.
“We went to head office in Bhisho in mid-February and were told [the contractor] would be paid in the run at the end of February, but that never happened.
“An entire school still needs to be built and it is very concerning that after only the foundations have been laid there are already issues of nonpayment.
“So, as parents, we decided to close the school before this goes any further.
“We need a commitment in writing to ensure the project will be completed without any further hiccups.”
CDC spokesman Simlindele Manqina said: “At this stage, the CDC has not received funding and is not in a position to pay the contractors. The CDC has on countless occasions followed up with the department and is still awaiting payment.”
Education spokesman Loyiso Pulumani said its infrastructure team was at the school on Tuesday.
“The treasury sent an e-mail to the school, informing them the payment will be in [yesterday’s] run.”
After being told that nonpayment was the reason for yesterday’s protest, Pulumani failed to respond to a question and could not be reached later.