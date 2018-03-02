‘Four-year-olds’ studying for matric

It is not often four-year-olds sit for matric exams but that is just what a pair of Grey High School twins – who were born on February 29 in a leap year – will do.

With only four “real” birthdays celebrated to date, the Greatorex twins had to celebrate turning 18 a day later.

Ross and Brad said celebrating their birthdays every four years was something to look forward to.

“It is always extra special celebrating on the actual date but all our birthdays are pretty special anyway,” Brad said.

“We have heard a lot of jokes about it by now, but everyone is pretty used to it already.”

February 29 occurs every four years and is called leap day.

The day is added to the calendar in leap years as a corrective measure because the Earth does not orbit the sun in precisely 365 days.

The brothers, who live in Mill Park and finish one another’s sentences, said their birth date often confused people.