‘Four-year-olds’ studying for matric
It is not often four-year-olds sit for matric exams but that is just what a pair of Grey High School twins – who were born on February 29 in a leap year – will do.
With only four “real” birthdays celebrated to date, the Greatorex twins had to celebrate turning 18 a day later.
Ross and Brad said celebrating their birthdays every four years was something to look forward to.
“It is always extra special celebrating on the actual date but all our birthdays are pretty special anyway,” Brad said.
“We have heard a lot of jokes about it by now, but everyone is pretty used to it already.”
February 29 occurs every four years and is called leap day.
The day is added to the calendar in leap years as a corrective measure because the Earth does not orbit the sun in precisely 365 days.
The brothers, who live in Mill Park and finish one another’s sentences, said their birth date often confused people.
“When we were younger it was more exciting and there was more of a hype around our unique day, but now we have kind of got used to it,” Ross said.
“We celebrate our birthdays like everyone else but spending it on the leap year is extra special – we wait extra long for that.
“People tend to be quite shocked because the date is quite unexpected,” he said.
“I can’t really remember what we did for our first, which would have been our fourth, birthday, but this year we will be celebrating with family and friends, we might be going away to Port Alfred.”
Brad, who beat his brother by two minutes when he was born, said his interests included running, music and gaming.
Ross’s interests were spending time with his girlfriend, friends, soccer and rugby.
“We are quite close actually and tell each other most things but we do often share banter like any other siblings,” Brad said.
“I think we are probably the only millennium leap year twins [in the Bay] – we haven’t heard of anyone else which is pretty cool.”
While he holds hopes of attending culinary school next year, Ross wants to study tourism overseas.