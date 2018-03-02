Latest:
Former Collegiate pupil joins President Ramaphosa’s team

Herald Reporter
Khusela Diko is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new spokeswoman
Picture: Khusela Diko / Twitter

A former Port Elizabeth schoolgirl has been appointed as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman.

Former ANC media manager, Khusela Diko, is an Old Girl of the Old Collegiate Girls’ Guild – an association of past pupils of Collegiate Girls’ High School in Port Elizabeth.

She was in the class of 1993.

Diko’s appointment was announced by the Presidency on Friday morning.

In a statement, the Presidency said: “Ms Diko is a seasoned communicator and marketing professional who was, until recently, the governing party’s national communications manager, and acted as its spokesperson on many occasions.

“Prior to joining the ANC she served as chief director of communications in the Gauteng provincial government”.

Diko, who has a BCom degree, is a member of the ANC’s Gauteng provincial executive and working committees.

