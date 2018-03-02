How firm sniffed out smoking Gupta gun
Top SA group dumps controversial company after questionable ‘loans’
Four days after flagging R337-million in “loans” from one Gupta company to another, a major South African auditing firm finally ditched the controversial family’s business.
Islandsite Investments 180 is one of the Guptas’ less talked about companies, but multimillion-rand “loans” from Sahara Computing to Islandsite were a smoking gun to auditing firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo (SNG).
This information has emerged at a time when Islandsite’s alleged role in state capture is becoming less murky.
It is Islandsite that owns the Guptas’ Constantia mansion and the offices from which Sahara Computing operated.
Last week, Islandsite applied for business rescue, while Sahara quietly closed up shop a few months ago.
While an SNG director declined to comment on whether irregularities at Islandsite had played a part in it dumping the Guptas, the auditing firm’ s letter to Islandsite was sent just four days prior to it dropping them as clients.
In the letter, auditor Mxolisi Mthimkhulu informed board members that they were being reported to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA). SNG called it quits on the Gupta companies in September last year.
According to Mthimkhulu’s letter, what was being reported was R337-million in “loans” from Sahara to Islandsite – loans Sahara was not in a position to make.
They were paid over in September and October 2016.
Mthimkhulu wrote to the Islandsite board on September 22 last year.
Islandsite’s only two remaining directors – Ashu Chawla and Ronica Ragavan – were nabbed by the Hawks during a series of arrests about two weeks ago.
They were released on bail in the middle of last month.
In the letter to board members, Mthimkhulu made no bones about the fact that Islandsite should have been aware that the transactions were suspect.
“The company received approximately R337-million in a series of deposits during the period September 2016 and October 2016 from Sahara, which is a related party,” he wrote.
“These funds were recorded as loans from related parties in the company’s accounting records.
“These funds were subsequently utilised by Islandsite to make investments and advance loans to related parties.
“The firm [SNG] is also the auditors of Sahara.
“Based on the inquiries between audit teams as part of the audit of related party balances, while observing confidentiality of client information, I became aware that the source of these funds appears not to have a business rationale and there are suspicions around validity and substance of the transactions.”
Mthimkhulu said Sahara’s business did not enable it to generate cash resources that would allow for the kind of money “loaned” to Islandsite to be made.
“Furthermore, Islandsite management ought to reasonably know of the source of the funds as the two entities are related parties with common director[s],” he wrote.
“To our knowledge, Islandsite has not reported these transactions to the Financial Intelligence Centre as suspicious and unusual transactions as per the requirement of S29 of the FIC Act.”
IRBA chief executive Bernard Agulhas confirmed that the regulatory board had received the report.
“IRBA received a second RI [reportable irregularity] dated 23 October 2017 indicating the RI was of a continuing nature.”
He said the irregularity was then reported to the Financial Intelligence Centre and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.
SNG took over as auditors at a number of Gupta-owned companies, including Islandsite, following KPMG’s embarrassing resignation in April 2016. At the time, it did not give specific reasons for dropping the Gupta companies.
SNG entrepreneurial services head Alex Philippou said this week that due to legal obligations in the industry he could not answer all questions put to him.
Philippou was asked if the R337-million in “loans” from Sahara to Islandsite formed part of the reason the company had quit as auditors for a number of Gupta-owned companies.
While not being drawn on the specifics, he said: “The decision to walk away from the group was made based on audit risks.
“As a firm, at the time of taking on the audit, we felt we could take on the risk based on our professional judgment, but after subsequent developments and result of our work, we didn’t feel adequately equipped to deal with the risks. “We decided to let the client go.” Asked if loans from related companies could be red-flagged as a means of money laundering, he said: “Any loans between related parties are flagged as highrisk.
“For example, if money is lent from me to my sister there will be higher risks than if an independent party is involved.
“With independent companies it’s a lot more procedural.”
Asked if an auditing firm would be told if a client or former client had been reported to any statutory bodies, he said: “Nine out of 10 times, when information is passed on, the firm would be contacted for clarity. If we have raised the issues, we must follow through regardless of if they are a current or former client and assist the relevant regulator, which is something we are happy to do.”
National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku declined to comment, saying only: “We are not commenting on issues that are pending in court.”
The Guptas’ lawyer, Ahmed Gani, said he was not dealing with Islandsite Investments and did not know who was.