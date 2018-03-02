How firm sniffed out smoking Gupta gun

Top SA group dumps controversial company after questionable ‘loans’

Four days after flagging R337-million in “loans” from one Gupta company to another, a major South African auditing firm finally ditched the controversial family’s business.

Islandsite Investments 180 is one of the Guptas’ less talked about companies, but multimillion-rand “loans” from Sahara Computing to Islandsite were a smoking gun to auditing firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo (SNG).

This information has emerged at a time when Islandsite’s alleged role in state capture is becoming less murky.

It is Islandsite that owns the Guptas’ Constantia mansion and the offices from which Sahara Computing operated.

Last week, Islandsite applied for business rescue, while Sahara quietly closed up shop a few months ago.

While an SNG director declined to comment on whether irregularities at Islandsite had played a part in it dumping the Guptas, the auditing firm’ s letter to Islandsite was sent just four days prior to it dropping them as clients.

In the letter, auditor Mxolisi Mthimkhulu informed board members that they were being reported to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA). SNG called it quits on the Gupta companies in September last year.

According to Mthimkhulu’s letter, what was being reported was R337-million in “loans” from Sahara to Islandsite – loans Sahara was not in a position to make.

They were paid over in September and October 2016.

Mthimkhulu wrote to the Islandsite board on September 22 last year.

Islandsite’s only two remaining directors – Ashu Chawla and Ronica Ragavan – were nabbed by the Hawks during a series of arrests about two weeks ago.

They were released on bail in the middle of last month.

In the letter to board members, Mthimkhulu made no bones about the fact that Islandsite should have been aware that the transactions were suspect.

“The company received approximately R337-million in a series of deposits during the period September 2016 and October 2016 from Sahara, which is a related party,” he wrote.

“These funds were recorded as loans from related parties in the company’s accounting records.

“These funds were subsequently utilised by Islandsite to make investments and advance loans to related parties.

“The firm [SNG] is also the auditors of Sahara.