East Cape school cooks up winner

An Eastern Cape high school has won a global entrepreneurial challenge with a homegrown cafe linked to a furniture business that makes chairs from recycled bottles.

Cathcart High School, co-mentored by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa), triumphed over 5 900 schools from 110 countries to take the 2017 School Enterprise Challenge.

The competition is organised by UK charity Teach a Man to Fish and contenders included a community gym project put forward by a school in the Central American country of Belize and a vegetable farming project from a school in Rwanda.

Cathcart High’s Dancing Taste Buds Cafe and ottomans made of old two-litre bottles were the perfect recipe for success, the coordinator of the competition in South Africa, Susannah Morcowitz, said yesterday.

“Pupils and teachers at Cathcart High School have made huge strides in entrepreneurial education this year,” she said.

“Winning the Best Business Idea prize and competing against 6 000 schools around the world is true testament to all their hard work.”

The school received $250 (R2 978), a relatively small amount, but it was all about prestige and inspiration, according to the teacher coordinating the project, Fiona Brown.

“I’m very proud of our pupils. They’ve really done well.”

Brown said the children had opened the cafe in October.

Named after a referendum by the pupils, Dancing Taste Buds is situated on the school grounds in a clubhouse built in honour of former pupil Brett Parker, by his mother, after he died.

It had been used as a storeroom and spare classroom but not specifically for the children, which it was supposed to be for, Brown said.

“The kids asked if we could change things around and that’s where they established Dancing Taste Buds.

“It’s a place to get a milkshake and a sarmie or just to chill,” she said.