East Cape school cooks up winner
An Eastern Cape high school has won a global entrepreneurial challenge with a homegrown cafe linked to a furniture business that makes chairs from recycled bottles.
Cathcart High School, co-mentored by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa), triumphed over 5 900 schools from 110 countries to take the 2017 School Enterprise Challenge.
The competition is organised by UK charity Teach a Man to Fish and contenders included a community gym project put forward by a school in the Central American country of Belize and a vegetable farming project from a school in Rwanda.
Cathcart High’s Dancing Taste Buds Cafe and ottomans made of old two-litre bottles were the perfect recipe for success, the coordinator of the competition in South Africa, Susannah Morcowitz, said yesterday.
“Pupils and teachers at Cathcart High School have made huge strides in entrepreneurial education this year,” she said.
“Winning the Best Business Idea prize and competing against 6 000 schools around the world is true testament to all their hard work.”
The school received $250 (R2 978), a relatively small amount, but it was all about prestige and inspiration, according to the teacher coordinating the project, Fiona Brown.
“I’m very proud of our pupils. They’ve really done well.”
Brown said the children had opened the cafe in October.
Named after a referendum by the pupils, Dancing Taste Buds is situated on the school grounds in a clubhouse built in honour of former pupil Brett Parker, by his mother, after he died.
It had been used as a storeroom and spare classroom but not specifically for the children, which it was supposed to be for, Brown said.
“The kids asked if we could change things around and that’s where they established Dancing Taste Buds.
“It’s a place to get a milkshake and a sarmie or just to chill,” she said.
“It’s open to anyone but it’s particularly for the kids themselves.”
Supporting their winning entry, the pupils run the cafe by themselves.
“There is teacher oversight but they prepare and serve all the food and drinks, do the marketing and keep the books,” Brown said.
Their African Ottomans idea turned out to be Dancing Taste Buds’ defining moment, however.
The pupils collected hundreds of old two-litre bottles and worked out an optimum design, with pairs of bottles fitting into each other and three rows of three fitted pairs stacked on one another for each chair.
Offcuts of superwood were used to top and tail the bottles to give support, foam was added for a comfortable seat and African shweshwe was used for the upholstery.
“You can use them to sit on, to put your feet up or as a table,” Brown said.
The team had made 36 ottomans for the cafe and new ones would now be produced to sell for R199 each.
Profits would be used to expand the business, buy apparatus needed by the school like a projector, and to reward the team members.
The business challenge is the culmination of a global support programme co-run by Teach a Man to Fish. In South Africa, the UK charity partners with Wessa to drive the Entrepreneurial and Environmental Empowerment for South African Youth programme, funded by the European Union.
Programme manager Sue Spies said she was very proud that Cathcart High had emerged the winner.
“The way these young people met this challenge was wonderful. I was blown away.”
Pupil Nwabisa Gqweta, 16, a member of the winning team, said: “We are a small school but we aim for big things. This [win] is amazing.”