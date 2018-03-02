Damaged scope stalls operations

Neurosurgery on hold at Livingstone Hospital as department drags feet

A vital piece of equipment used in neurosurgery at Livingstone Hospital has been broken since September, with the Department of Health refusing to replace it on an emergency basis. Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the microscope used for neurosurgery was declared irreparable by the manufacturer.

“The hospital submitted an urgent request to deviate from procurement rules to obtain a new microscope but this was not approved [by the health department],” he said.

“We were then advised to rent the microscope. Suppliers, however, were not willing to rent us the equipment unless we rent to buy.

“It is only now that they have given us the quotations, at R270 000 per month.”

Kupelo said the equipment would be rented pending the finalisation of a new tender for the microscope.

“We will have to wait for six to eight weeks for delivery,” he said.

“Patients are being monitored and managed by specialists and medical officers with experience in neurosurgery.”

Patients are also referred to Frere Hospital in East London or for emergency care in the private sector after the hospital lost its highly acclaimed and internationally trained neurosurgeon, Dr David Muballe, in January.

Kupelo said he resigned for personal reasons and not because of the problems with equipment.

He said emergency cases were being referred to private doctors, at state cost, or to Frere Hospital. Muballe’s post was readvertised. Kupelo said their waiting list was about two months or less after all the scans and tests were done.

One of the patients waiting for surgery, Wendy Weyer-Henderson, 52, said the agony of waiting was unbearable.

“I went to see my doctor because my left hand was getting stiff. I don’t have a medical aid. I went for a CAT scan and an MRI and was diagnosed with a herniated disk,” she said.

“It is so bad that I have trouble driving and working.”