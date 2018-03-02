Three senior officers are demanding R500 000 each from former police minister Fikile Mbalula‚ whom they accuse of defamation‚ according to the South African Policing Union (Sapu).

“As a caring union, we have assembled a team of legal eagles to take on Mbalula‚” Sapu general secretary Oscar Skommere said yesterday.

Mbalula has been reshuffled out of cabinet‚ to become the ANC’s head of elections.

“His ghosts will follow him to wherever he is‚” Skommere said.

“He might feel he was doing well in the police.

“However‚ his reckless‚ irresponsible and rude language in front of television cameras was totally unacceptable.”