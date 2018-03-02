Cops to sue Mbalula for alleged defamation
Three senior officers are demanding R500 000 each from former police minister Fikile Mbalula‚ whom they accuse of defamation‚ according to the South African Policing Union (Sapu).
“As a caring union, we have assembled a team of legal eagles to take on Mbalula‚” Sapu general secretary Oscar Skommere said yesterday.
Mbalula has been reshuffled out of cabinet‚ to become the ANC’s head of elections.
“His ghosts will follow him to wherever he is‚” Skommere said.
“He might feel he was doing well in the police.
“However‚ his reckless‚ irresponsible and rude language in front of television cameras was totally unacceptable.”
In January‚ the then police minister apologised and blamed a junior after being called out by Sapu over a remark published on his official Twitter account.
The tweet related to an announcement that two police station commanders on the West Rand had been replaced‚ during a visit to the area by the minister to address community protests over criminality.
At the time‚ the union gave Mbalula 24 hours to retract the statement‚ “as it defames our members”.
Yesterday‚ Sapu said: “As much as former minister Mbalula apologised and the officers accepted his apology‚ the injury to their names was already done.
“As much as he and the national commissioner reached an out-of-court settlement with the senior officers‚ the litigation process is a different ball game altogether.
“We are suing Mbalula in his personal capacity.”