Clerics condemn Ngcobo ‘church’
Nelson Mandela Bay church leaders have condemned the actions of a religious cult which harboured the alleged perpetrators of the bloody Ngcobo police station attack.
Clergymen said the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries could not be considered a church.
Five police officers and a former soldier were gunned down by a group of men suspected to be affiliated to the cult.
Bishop Jacob Freemantle, of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa – which is also affiliated to the South African Council of Churches – said the incident was shocking.
“We are deeply embarrassed to hear there are some people who harbour criminals,” he said.
“The fact that they can fake religion under the name of the church is a disgrace.
“This group damages the meaning and the reputation of the church. The church exists for healing, bringing hope and transforming society.”
Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Communities chairwoman Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said earlier that if parliament had given the body the power to create a regulatory framework for the religious community, the murders could have been prevented.
The commission declared the church a cult after an investigation.
But Word of Faith senior pastor Jimmy Crompton said in light of the tragedy, the commission had failed the community considering that it was aware back in 2016 of problems regarding Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries.
“They [the commission] knew from the onset there was a problem,” he said.
“The matter should have been reported to the police. By any stretch of imagination, this is not a church.”
Catholic Diocese of Port Elizabeth Bishop Vincent Zungu said whenever people were deprived of fundamental human rights it was a sign of cult-like activities.
“When children are barred from attending school in the name of religion and families are compelled to surrender their properties, it is a clear sign,” he said.