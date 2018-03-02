Clerics condemn Ngcobo ‘church’

Nelson Mandela Bay church leaders have condemned the actions of a religious cult which harboured the alleged perpetrators of the bloody Ngcobo police station attack.

Clergymen said the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries could not be considered a church.

Five police officers and a former soldier were gunned down by a group of men suspected to be affiliated to the cult.

Bishop Jacob Freemantle, of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa – which is also affiliated to the South African Council of Churches – said the incident was shocking.

“We are deeply embarrassed to hear there are some people who harbour criminals,” he said.

“The fact that they can fake religion under the name of the church is a disgrace.

“This group damages the meaning and the reputation of the church. The church exists for healing, bringing hope and transforming society.”