Clarity sought on city’s water loss plans

Councillors are demanding clear answers on exactly how the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality plans to tackle its water leak problem and growing backlog.

The calls come amid a water crisis in the city, with dam levels averaging at 25.96%.

The municipality is looking to the completion of the Nooitgedacht Low Level water scheme as one of its solutions to augment the water supply.

Councillors felt the metro had not properly articulated how it intends to deal with leaks, which are costing it hundreds of millions of rand annually.

The auditor-general raised concerns about the high water and electricity loss figures in the municipality’s 2016-17 financial year.

At a municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) meeting yesterday, councillors demanded answers.

DA councillor Charles Garai said the infrastructure and engineering department continuously submitted different figures on the number of plumbers required to deal with the leaks crisis.