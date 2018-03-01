Yacht club bids farewell to ‘home’
On the eve of vacating the building that has become home to many, Algoa Bay Yacht Club members gathered for a final farewell at the Port Elizabeth Harbour last night.
This follows a court battle over unpaid rent between the yacht club and Transnet, which was concluded on Monday, resulting in the club’s eviction from the property.
The four-year legal battle between the two stemmed from a 2014 eviction notice.
This, after Transnet claimed the yacht club owed it nearly R2-million in overdue rent.
The Port Elizabeth High Court dismissed an urgent application from the club last week to prevent the eviction, which was scheduled for yesterday.
Long-time members of the club said it was the end of an era of sailing and camaraderie.
Jim Foot, who has been a member since 2002, said when there was a fire at the club in 2005, plenty of time was spent fixing it.
“Everything I, and the generations of members before me, have put into the club has suddenly been taken away, and nothing [has been provided] in its place.”
Vice-commodore Mark Dawson had joined the club shortly after moving to the Bay from Derbyshire in England.
“It’s always been a place where I could come, look out and relax,” Dawson said.
“The yacht club still exists, but it just doesn’t have premises.”
Club commodore Alan Straton said: “We’re losing the building, but the actual members will carry on. We’re going to have to find [new premises].
“I grew up at the club. I was married here. My kids learnt to sail here,” Straton, who has been part of the club for 30 years, said.
The next step would be a hearing in front of the ports regulator, scheduled for March 20.
“I’m quietly optimistic [about the outcome].”
In the meantime, the club restaurant will operate from the angling club’s (Pedsac) premises from tomorrow.
Restaurant manager Gerald Mutero said: “It’s a smaller place, but we’ll try to keep as many of the staff as we can.”