Vuyo Zitumane resigns to take up new Amatola Water position

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s executive director of corporate services Vuyo Zitumane has been appointed the new chief executive of Amatola Water.

Zitumane resigned from the municipality on Wednesday.

A former Eastern Cape Tourism Board chairwoman, Zitumane was sent to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in November 2015 as part of an intervention from national government.

She was later appointed by the council in the corporate services position.

