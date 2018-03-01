Vlei dredging halted pending inquiry

The dredging of the vlei in Mount Pleasant has been halted for an investigation of authorisation, regional environment manager Dayalan Govender said yesterday.

Govender said environment and water authorities would, at the same time, be approaching the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and contractor BDP which had been driving the Boundary Lane project.

“The contractor has been told to stop all work and the Water and Sanitation Department is inquiring about authorisations that are supposed to be in place,” Govender said.

“We have inquired the same from the Bay’s municipality.”

The municipality said this week the vlei was a stormwater pond which had become silted up, reducing its capacity, and the dredging was aimed at reinstating this capacity and preventing further flood damage to houses.

Derek Wait, who lives opposite the vlei in Boundary Lane, said he was in favour of the dredging.

“We had floods in 2006 and 2012 and houses, including mine, were nearly under water.

“Something needed to be done – and the municipality is doing that.”

The complaints were from people who do not live there, he said.