Vlei dredging halted pending inquiry
The dredging of the vlei in Mount Pleasant has been halted for an investigation of authorisation, regional environment manager Dayalan Govender said yesterday.
Govender said environment and water authorities would, at the same time, be approaching the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and contractor BDP which had been driving the Boundary Lane project.
“The contractor has been told to stop all work and the Water and Sanitation Department is inquiring about authorisations that are supposed to be in place,” Govender said.
“We have inquired the same from the Bay’s municipality.”
The municipality said this week the vlei was a stormwater pond which had become silted up, reducing its capacity, and the dredging was aimed at reinstating this capacity and preventing further flood damage to houses.
Derek Wait, who lives opposite the vlei in Boundary Lane, said he was in favour of the dredging.
“We had floods in 2006 and 2012 and houses, including mine, were nearly under water.
“Something needed to be done – and the municipality is doing that.”
The complaints were from people who do not live there, he said.
Also living opposite the vlei, J-Lee Human said the dredging process had been difficult to bear.
“When the wind blows our way it bring huge loads of dust and fleas.”
Samantha Leonard said a diesel pump installed by the municipality in 2012 to pump out water gathering in the lane’s dip had not worked and the noise had been unbearable.
But an electric pump had then been brought in, which had solved the problem quietly, she said.
Leonard said her family loved the vlei but the flooding had to be solved.
“At least this municipality is trying. The real problem is the development above it which has resulted in huge extra run-off, damage to banks and extra siltation going into the vlei.”
Wetland expert Dr Brian Colloty said vleis provided habitat for a wide variety of wildlife, filtered out pollution and reduced flood velocity.
“There is possibly an argument for removing excess silt, but an in-depth analysis is needed.”
Eco-watchdog Arnold Slabbert, who alerted the environment authorities to the dredging, said: “It’s definitely natural. I’m 52-years-old and I played there as a kid.
“What’s left is the remnant of a big Boundary Lane wetlands system.”