‘Ramaphosa should name Abrahams’s successor’
President Cyril Ramaphosa should appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to replace Shaun Abrahams‚ the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said yesterday.
This follows the Pretoria High Court ruling in December which set aside Abrahams’s appointment.
Casac made the submission before the Constitutional Court yesterday as it answered a question on what the solution should be going forward.
The high court also set aside the R17.3-million settlement agreement that Abrahams’s predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana reached with then-president Jacob Zuma to leave the position in 2015‚ and ordered Nxasana to repay the golden handshake.
The high court judgment also ordered in December that the deputy president – who was Ramaphosa at the time – should appoint an NDPP or acting NDPP. Casac counsel Geoff Budlender SC said the just and equitable remedy was for the court to leave the task of appointing the NDPP to Ramaphosa.
Abrahams’s counsel, Hilton Epstein‚ SC, said it was irrational to use state funds to pay Nxasana a salary for the remaining period of his contract to leave his post.
However‚ this did not mean the appointment of Abrahams was invalid and should be set aside as there had been a vacancy when Abrahams was appointed.
Freedom Under Law‚ Corruption Watch and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution asked the Constitutional Court to confirm the high court orders.
After hearing arguments from lawyers representing Abrahams‚ Nxasana‚ the three organisations and the Helen Suzman Foundation‚ the Constitutional Court reserved judgment.