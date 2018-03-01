‘Ramaphosa should name Abrahams’s successor’

President Cyril Ramaphosa should appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to replace Shaun Abrahams‚ the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said yesterday.

This follows the Pretoria High Court ruling in December which set aside Abrahams’s appointment.

Casac made the submission before the Constitutional Court yesterday as it answered a question on what the solution should be going forward.

The high court also set aside the R17.3-million settlement agreement that Abrahams’s predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana reached with then-president Jacob Zuma to leave the position in 2015‚ and ordered Nxasana to repay the golden handshake.