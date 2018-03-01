Police ‘exhaust resources’ in search for missing PE man

A Port Elizabeth man has been missing for two weeks after he left home and failed to return.

John du Plessis,54, has been missing since February 20 after going for a walk from his Barbara Avenue home in Bluewater Bay.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge however confirmed that a suicide note had been found inside the house.

Beetge said that du Plessis left his house at 10am but his wife found the note at about 2pm. “The police were alerted that afternoon and launched a search in the immediate surroundings,” he said.

The police helicopter as well as the Search and Rescue K9 unit searched into the late hours of the evening and the following day. “The dogs did not pick up on any scent and a search of the area did not turn up anything.”

Beetge said that the cellphone was tracked by police and was last shown to be in the Swartkops area – before if went dead.

Officials confirm that the signal was last seen as being near the Swartkops Bridge area.

“At this stage we have exhausted all our resources in the search for Du Plessis.”

Any person who might have information can contact investigating officer, Warrant Officer Mzameni Bobi at 073 086 3801.

