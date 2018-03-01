Mom gets son thrown out of his own house

Scathing accusations fly in court scrap over rights to occupancy

A bitter six-year battle between a mother and son over a Cotswold home finally ended when the son was evicted – despite legally owning the property.

Barbara Sturdy, 77, and her son, Maurice Pirzenthal, 50, have for years tried to force each other to leave, with alleged dirty tactics laid bare in court papers.

Sturdy sold the home to Pirzenthal in 2012, but holds a usufruct on the house, which gives her the legal right to use and benefit from the property.

Now Pirzenthal and his 12 tenants – who rent rooms under the umbrella of Pirzenthal’s registered non-government organisation (NGO), Rags to Life Safe Haven – must vacate the premises by May 30.

The missionary work Pirzenthal claimed to do formed part of his battle against eviction as he said neither he nor his tenants could afford to rent elsewhere.

Sturdy claimed her son neither worked as a missionary nor ran an NGO.

She said in her court papers that his Facebook page “is littered with entries of a sexual and suggestive nature, often connected to the consumption of alcohol. Thus I am not sure where he finds time for missionary work”.

She said Pirzenthal used the house solely to make money from his tenants and, for this reason, had tried to have her admitted to a mental institution.

Tensions between the two had heightened after Pirzenthal bought the home, when he sidelined her – putting her into a corner of the house which had been the “servant’s quarters” without her consent and said he would subdivide the house for tenants.

This went against her usufruct rights, she said.

Her claims, however, were nothing compared with Pirzenthal’s.

In his affidavit, he accused his mother of stealing, flinging faeces at his tenants and brandishing a knife while she walked around the property. He said he had not been aware of the rights granted to his mother.

“Unbeknown to me and due to financial constraints, the conveyancer attending to this registered a usufruct over the property,” he claimed.

“Her attitude and actions became progressively more outrageous, bizarre and irrational, so much so that I was compelled to have her admitted to an appropriate institution.

“The application was, however, stopped due to threats from [her] attorney to obtain an interdict.”

Pirzenthal did obtain a protection order against Sturdy – as she did against him – and installed CCTV cameras on the property.

He said he had footage which showed Sturdy flinging faeces and stealing from his tenants’ rooms.