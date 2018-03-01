Lofty plan for Donkin Reserve

Historians propose moving obelisk to city’s historic heart to honour one of PE’s founding fathers

When John Paterson died in 1880, according to one historic account, it was said that he would not require a statue as was already his Port Elizabeth monument.

One hundred and thirty-eight years on, there is still no statue of the man who played a leading role in founding Port Elizabeth and its first municipality.

Paterson is also credited with establishing The Herald, Standard Bank and The Grey Institute – which later became Grey Junior and High schools – among other important achievements.

What has recently resurfaced, however, is Paterson’s towering obelisk – a carved piece of igneous stone which, with no accompanying information, stands obscurely near the entrance to the Bayworld complex on the beachfront.

Besides the Eastern Cape town of Paterson and Port Elizabeth’s Paterson Road, the obelisk – which would stand more than 8m tall if completely restored with its base, fountains and troughs – would be best suited to highlight Paterson’s significant role in the history of the Bay.

So argued history buff Ivor Markman and Cape Town-based historian and author John Young last week when they motivated for the relocation of the obelisk to the Donkin Reserve in Central, where they hope it would be re-erected in front of the historic Grey Institute building.

Young and Markman put their case to a small meeting at Grey Junior School where they pointed out that Paterson and his achievements, with the exception of Paterson Road, had not been commemorated in the city.

Guests who took part in the discussion around the proposed relocation of the obelisk included Grey Junior headmaster Lindsay Pearson, Andrew Whitfield, who holds the Bay municipality tourism political portfolio, Monique Fouche, of Standard Bank, Charmaine Wynn, of Bayworld, and Jenny Bennie, of the Historical Society of Port Elizabeth.

According to Young, after Paterson’s partner and brother-in-law George Kemp died, Paterson bought the French-made obelisk which had been exhibited at the International Exhibition in London in 1862.