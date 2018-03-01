Firearms linked to farm robbery recovered in Port Elizabeth

Two firearms which police suspect may have been stolen during a farm robbery in Seven Fountains near Grahamstown in January have been found in Port Elizabeth.

This brings to five the number of firearms recovered since the New Year’s Day attack in which a farmworker and his family were tied up in their home while robbers ransacked the main farmhouse.

Police spokesman Captain Andrew Beetge said members of the Kwazakhele Visible Policing Task Team recovered the two firearms at about 1am on Thursday (01/03/18).

“The members were following up information when they spotted two men walking in Makata Street in Kwazakhele. When the men saw the police they started to run away. During a pursuit, the two men dropped the two fire arms,” he said.

“Both firearms, a 7.65 and .38 revolver, loaded with four rounds of ammunition, were sent for forensic testing as their serial numbers were filed off.

“We are awaiting final reports but are fairly certain that these two firearms are from the robbery in Seven Fountains area.”

In that incident, a farmworker and his family were attacked in their home and tied up while the robbers broke into the main farmhouse which was empty.

They suspects stole a Volkswagen Polo, 10 firearms, jewellery, cash, a generator, a boat motor, a set of golf clubs and a laptop.

Two weeks after the attack, police recovered three hunting rifles and more than 100 rounds of ammunition during a raid at a house in Mti Street in Kwadwesi.