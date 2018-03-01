Cup taster champ does it again

PE coffee shop owner comes home with national title for fourth time in seven years

It is enough to get into a froth about – scooping a fourth victory in seven years in a national coffee-tasting competition.

Port Elizabeth coffee shop owner and connoisseur Donovan McLagan put his tastebuds to the test on Friday and came out on top as the country’s best cup taster.

Urban Express Coffee Co owner McLagan, 42, walked away as the new National Cup Taster Champion in the face of fierce competition. Dozens of people from regions across the country participated in the Speciality Coffee Association of Southern Africa Barista Championships, held in Cape Town. “South Africa’s standard of coffee is right up there with the best in the world,” McLagan said. “We are still improving because we are producing better baristas and cup tasters at a significant rate, which is great for the coffee industry. “It was good walking away with the title but one thing about taking part in the competition for an extended period is that you build up experience.” McLagan said the competition was tough as each participant was given three cups of plain black coffee, two of which were the same flavour. “The third [different flavoured] one is just to put doubt in your mind and confuse the brain a little. “People think it’s easy but no matter what is put in front of you, if a third element is added to the equation – even if it is the same flavour as what you already have – it confuses you.”

No stranger to the world championships league either, McLagan will be heading to Dubai in September to battle it out against the best coffee specialists from 42 different countries. His best placing about six years ago was fifth internationally, something he hopes to change by finishing in the top order. “The goal is always first place – you want to win. But it takes a bit of skill and knowledge to be able to pull this off,” he said. “You improve and develop over the years, which takes time – like with anything, practise makes perfect.” Speaking about his preparation strategy ahead of the world championships, McLagan said he would be training his tastebuds for about two hours a day in the months leading up to the competition. “The guys in the Eastern Cape have really taken this seriously, which is fantastic because the better the competition is the better you become,” he said. “I taste coffee all the time and going into world’s [championships], I will be trying to get in as many two-hour block sessions as possible from now onwards. “I am excited about the competition but I also want to do better than my previous best.” McLagan, a former engineer, gave up his job more than 10 years ago to start up his growing passion. “On a trip to New Zealand in 2004 I realised how big the coffee culture is over there and decided to make my own coffee, grinding my own beans, and it kind of just spiralled into a business from there,” he said.