Councillor on fraud charges to learn fate

A Nelson Mandela Bay councillor who allegedly swindled the municipality out of R20 000 is expected to learn his fate next week when the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court hands down judgment.

In stark contrast to previous appearances, ANC Ward 20 councillor Bongo Nombiba had no supporters during closing arguments yesterday.

Previously, the court was filled with residents from his ward, which includes Kwazakhele.

Nombiba was arrested by the Hawks in 2016 and charged with fraud, corruption and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

It is alleged that Nombiba facilitated a donation from the Ward 20 municipal discretionary fund for the Thulamangwane Community Project, a non-government organisation (NGO) which cares for the elderly.

Nombiba allegedly duped some of the members into handing over two-thirds of the amount and pocketed it himself.

Thulamangwane deputy chairman Mandisa Monco and secretary Zukiswa Mbhem approached Nombiba requesting a R10 000 donation from the municipality, according to the charge sheet.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Wilhelm de Villiers said Nombiba instructed Monco and Mbhem to put the request in writing, but leave out the monetary amount.