Yacht club’s hopes scuppered by judge

Ruling forces ABYC to strike sails in protracted eviction battle

After more than 60 years as a prominent landmark in the Port Elizabeth harbour, the Algoa Bay Yacht Club has finally been given the boot.

Following a mammoth court battle stemming from unpaid rent, the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday upheld the notice of eviction issued by Transnet, spelling the end of an era.

The court dismissed an urgent application brought by the yacht club last week to prevent Transnet from executing an eviction notice issued earlier this month.

Club commodore and chairman Alan Straton said it was devastating news for him and many of the club’s members who had put their heart and soul into the club.

“It will be a huge wrench to hand over the club buildings and land reclaimed that was paid for by member subscriptions over 60 years,” he said.

The four-year legal battle between the two parties stemmed from a 2014 eviction notice after Transnet claimed the yacht club owed it nearly R2-million in overdue rent.

Transnet claimed then that the amount the club had been paying was not market-related.

It wanted the club to fork out more than R49 000 a month for rent – which it had been paying since.

The rent had previously leapt from about R22 000 to R37 000 in 2009.

An order issued by the high court in August gave the yacht club until today to vacate the premises, but according to the club’s legal representative, Advocate Albert Beyleveld SC, a draft order issued soon after stated that the club could continue occupying the premises on a month-to-month basis until a suitable tenant was found.