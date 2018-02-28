Witness in murder trial stands firm under pressure

For a second consecutive day, the defence tried to poke holes in the testimony of an eye witness to the murder of Naeem Desai.

Yesterday, in the Port Elizabeth High Court, Ferdinand Valentine, 28, was interrogated at length about the sequence of events leading up to, during and after the murder of Desai.

Desai was gunned down outside a Helenvale spaza shop in the early hours of May 12 2016 while delivering bread.

He was robbed of his cellphone, its charger and the day’s takings.

Valentine positively identified Deswin “Boetie Baas” Kleinbooi, 22, and Eston “Gans” Afrikaner, 19, as the assailants. Both men have pleaded not guilty. During his testimony Valentine remained adamant that Afrikaner was the shooter while Kleinbooi and another unidentified man kept guard.