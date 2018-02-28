VIDEO | Dredging of vlei halted amid outcry
The dredging of a Mount Pleasant vlei ostensibly to prevent future flooding was suspended yesterday amid an outcry over ownership and environmental authority.
Vivienne Claassen of BDP, the company contracted by the metro to do the dredging, confirmed his trucks had been pulled off the Boundary Lane site on the border of Mount Pleasant and Lovemore Park.
“We have got the necessary documents but we don’t want to infuriate anyone. I am trying to get in touch with the metro to discuss the way forward.”
The eco-watchdog Wildline raised the alarm about the excavation work in the vlei, emphasising that disturbance of a wetland was illegal without permission from the provincial environment and national water departments.
The furore comes on the eve of the Endangered Wildlife Trust’s Leap Day for Frogs, South Africa’s flagship campaign to raise awareness about the little wetland amphibians, celebrated today, and in the same month as the UN emphasised the global importance of urban wetlands.
Eastern Cape Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism regional environmental manager Dayalan Govender said yesterday his officials had met Department of Water and Sanitation officials about the issue.
“Records show no authorisation but we will confirm once we get feedback from our joint investigation team.”
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the metro had undertaken the project as “duty of care” and the vlei was a pond constructed to catch stormwater.
“Due to non-maintenance some time ago, and ingress of silt, the capacity of the pond was severely restricted. Flooding of adjoining houses occurred in the past as a result.”
Mniki said a pump had been installed after the last flood in 2012 but it had become covered in silt and no longer worked.
“The urgent need for maintenance of the pond was identified to mitigate against flooding of adjacent houses in the event of predicted heavy rainfall.”
He said the metro had consulted Environmental Affairs and had been advised that a maintenance plan was needed.
This was completed and presented in June last year, allowing them to begin work. Rain delayed the project but it had got under way again this year.
Trafalgar managing agent Nicola Wignall said the demarcation of erfs showed about half of the vlei belonged to the Lovemore Lake complex.
She was trying urgently to convene a meeting between angry members of the complex and the metro.