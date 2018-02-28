VIDEO | Dredging of vlei halted amid outcry

The dredging of a Mount Pleasant vlei ostensibly to prevent future flooding was suspended yesterday amid an outcry over ownership and environmental authority.

Vivienne Claassen of BDP, the company contracted by the metro to do the dredging, confirmed his trucks had been pulled off the Boundary Lane site on the border of Mount Pleasant and Lovemore Park.

“We have got the necessary documents but we don’t want to infuriate anyone. I am trying to get in touch with the metro to discuss the way forward.”

The eco-watchdog Wildline raised the alarm about the excavation work in the vlei, emphasising that disturbance of a wetland was illegal without permission from the provincial environment and national water departments.

The furore comes on the eve of the Endangered Wildlife Trust’s Leap Day for Frogs, South Africa’s flagship campaign to raise awareness about the little wetland amphibians, celebrated today, and in the same month as the UN emphasised the global importance of urban wetlands.

Eastern Cape Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism regional environmental manager Dayalan Govender said yesterday his officials had met Department of Water and Sanitation officials about the issue.

“Records show no authorisation but we will confirm once we get feedback from our joint investigation team.”