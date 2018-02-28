Rude welcome for Ngcobo-born men

Five arrive in PE to work as contractors, only to face ‘full-force’ police raid based on false accusations

Five men staying at a house in Port Elizabeth were subjected to a police raid this week after they were falsely accused of being members of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries church – linked to the shooting of police officers in Ngcobo.

The men, all born in Ngcobo but now living in Johannesburg and Cape Town, arrived in the city on Monday.

They were hired to construct roads on the Beijing Automobile International Corporation’s (BAIC) multibillion-rand vehicle manufacturing site.

But suspicions were raised by residents when the men moved into the house in Daku Street, Kwazakhele, on Monday night with bags and trunks.

Some of the men had told neighbours that they were from Ngcobo, which was then reported to the police.

This prompted the police to carry out a “full-force” raid with a helicopter and dogs.

The men allege that during the raid they were slapped, pistol-whipped and jumped on by police officers.

Loyiso Nogogo, 36, said the experienced had left him traumatised.

“We were surrounded by many officers with firearms. They had dogs and a helicopter hovering above the house,” he said.

“We were beaten up for no reason. They wanted to know if we were from Ngcobo.”

He said they tried to tell the police officers that four of them lived in Johannesburg and the other one in Cape Town, but no one would listen. “When they checked our identity documents and realised we were born in Ngcobo, suddenly all hell broke loose,” he said. “We were slapped and trampled on.” The other men are Zwelethu Nethi, 48, Siphenathi Ngudle, 33, Aphiwe Spayile, 26, and Zwelitsha Ziduli, 46.

The deadly attack on police in Ngcobo on Wednesday and the subsequent mowing down of seven of the suspects on Friday has gripped the country since last week.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said numerous reports had been received from residents that the five men had been acting suspiciously.

“The men arrived at their accommodation carrying large metal trunks and bags. Residents who spoke to them learnt that two of the men were from around the Ngcobo area,” Beetge said.

“Because of the recent incident and the community knowing some of the gunmen were still on the run, they reported it to us.”

He said a raid was then planned to find out what was inside the trunks.

“Obviously, residents thought these men might be carrying firearms and be on the run from the police.”

Beetge said the house was raided at 7pm with the assistance of specialised units.