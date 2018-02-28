Rude welcome for Ngcobo-born men
Five arrive in PE to work as contractors, only to face ‘full-force’ police raid based on false accusations
Five men staying at a house in Port Elizabeth were subjected to a police raid this week after they were falsely accused of being members of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries church – linked to the shooting of police officers in Ngcobo.
The men, all born in Ngcobo but now living in Johannesburg and Cape Town, arrived in the city on Monday.
They were hired to construct roads on the Beijing Automobile International Corporation’s (BAIC) multibillion-rand vehicle manufacturing site.
But suspicions were raised by residents when the men moved into the house in Daku Street, Kwazakhele, on Monday night with bags and trunks.
Some of the men had told neighbours that they were from Ngcobo, which was then reported to the police.
This prompted the police to carry out a “full-force” raid with a helicopter and dogs.
The men allege that during the raid they were slapped, pistol-whipped and jumped on by police officers.
Loyiso Nogogo, 36, said the experienced had left him traumatised.
“We were surrounded by many officers with firearms. They had dogs and a helicopter hovering above the house,” he said.
“We were beaten up for no reason. They wanted to know if we were from Ngcobo.”
He said they tried to tell the police officers that four of them lived in Johannesburg and the other one in Cape Town, but no one would listen. “When they checked our identity documents and realised we were born in Ngcobo, suddenly all hell broke loose,” he said. “We were slapped and trampled on.” The other men are Zwelethu Nethi, 48, Siphenathi Ngudle, 33, Aphiwe Spayile, 26, and Zwelitsha Ziduli, 46.
The deadly attack on police in Ngcobo on Wednesday and the subsequent mowing down of seven of the suspects on Friday has gripped the country since last week.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said numerous reports had been received from residents that the five men had been acting suspiciously.
“The men arrived at their accommodation carrying large metal trunks and bags. Residents who spoke to them learnt that two of the men were from around the Ngcobo area,” Beetge said.
“Because of the recent incident and the community knowing some of the gunmen were still on the run, they reported it to us.”
He said a raid was then planned to find out what was inside the trunks.
“Obviously, residents thought these men might be carrying firearms and be on the run from the police.”
Beetge said the house was raided at 7pm with the assistance of specialised units.
“There were five people inside the house. The entire property was searched and their identities and qualifications were verified.
“It turned out that only construction equipment was in the trunks. We also confirmed that they are here as contractors.”
Asked about the allegations of assault, Beetge said: “We went into the building with full force, not knowing what to expect. The K9 and tactical response units entered the house while a helicopter circled the house.”
Ithembalabantu Construction owner Shirley Ningi said her company had hired the five men to work on a road project in the Coega SEZ.
“I took them to my brother’s house in Daku Street while we were still arranging accommodation,” she said.
“I was then called just after 8pm as they had been assaulted by the police.”
Nelson Mandela Bay SMME Forum president Baba Ningi, who owns the house, condemned the police actions.
“If a crime is committed in Ngcobo, does it mean everyone is at fault?”
Ningi said officers had declined to open a case against their colleagues.
“They [police] were just laughing and made fun of what happened. This is not fair. We don’t know where to turn to.”
Spayile, who works in Cape Town, said the police questioned him on whether he knew about the cult in Ngcobo.
“I showed them my identification but they slapped me in the face,” he alleged.
He said he and his friends had been to the Kwazakhele police station twice but each time the officers refused to open a case over the alleged assault.
Ngudle said he had heard about the Seven Angels Ministries for the first time on television last week.
“We were tortured by the police. We are from Ngcobo – is that a crime now?”
Nethi said: “Our only crime was that we are from Ngcobo.”