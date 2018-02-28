President forced to compromise with cabinet
Between a rock and a hard place. That was the tricky position President Cyril Ramaphosa found himself in when he had to choose members of his cabinet.
Keeping some ministers who were loyal to former president Jacob Zuma, particularly those mired in controversy – was an exercise in compromise, political analysts believe.
Analyst Aubrey Matshiqi said if Ramaphosa had appointed who he wanted to without the political constraints, he would not survive politically.
It would make the ANC a very difficult space for him to manage as president.
“There are people who have to be kept in cabinet for the sake of stability in the party, or because they have a significant support base,” Matshiqi said.
Picking former Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza to be the deputy president contradicted Ramaphosa’s message of being serious about dealing with corruption, he said. “When you appoint someone over whom hangs this cloud of allegations of corruption as the deputy of the country, he undermines his message of dealing with corruption by appointing Mabuza to such a high office,” he said.
Matshiqi said the cabinet reshuffle was a recycling exercise, simply because there were key players the president could not afford to remove.
Nelson Mandela University political science lecturer Ongama Mtimka welcomed the changes in the economic cluster and said Ramaphosa was following through on his promise to renew confidence in those institutions.
“If you look at Pravin [Gordhan], he’s a turnaround person, so the institutions are in good stead there,” Mtimka said.
While some people might be disappointed, the cabinet reflected the best Ramaphosa could do under the strained political circumstances, Mtimka agreed.
Based on the political balance of forces within the party, the president had to accept there were limitations to who he could include in his cabinet.
“Maybe Ramaphosa’s taken a compromise stand, hoping that throughout the next year or so he’s going to consolidate his hegemony within the ANC.
“By the time he has to elect a cabinet for the fifth parliament, he would have established enough legitimacy and he’d be able to have more of his way than he does now,” Mtimka said.
Political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana said Ramaphosa’s cabinet was a balancing act that sought to please both the cabinet as well as the ANC.
Ndletyana said the president had to retain scandal-ridden ministers such as Bathabile Dlamini – who has been moved from the social development portfolio to minister in the Presidency responsible for women – on the simple fact that she was the leader of the ANC Women’s league.
It remained an important constituency for the ANC regardless of the public’s sentiment about her, Ndletyana said.
“For some reason, the women of the ANC find Bathabile [Dlamini] appealing. And you want to keep her in to keep that women’s league machinery available for the campaigning of the ANC in what is going to be the toughest election ever,” he said.
Ndletyana said Malusi Gigaba was kept on because of his popularity with the ANC Youth League.
The biggest surprise to him was exwater affairs and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane being moved to head the communications department.
“If the idea was to keep the tally of women within cabinet, Ramaphosa could have found someone else,” he said.