President forced to compromise with cabinet

Between a rock and a hard place. That was the tricky position President Cyril Ramaphosa found himself in when he had to choose members of his cabinet.

Keeping some ministers who were loyal to former president Jacob Zuma, particularly those mired in controversy – was an exercise in compromise, political analysts believe.

Analyst Aubrey Matshiqi said if Ramaphosa had appointed who he wanted to without the political constraints, he would not survive politically.

It would make the ANC a very difficult space for him to manage as president.

“There are people who have to be kept in cabinet for the sake of stability in the party, or because they have a significant support base,” Matshiqi said.

Picking former Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza to be the deputy president contradicted Ramaphosa’s message of being serious about dealing with corruption, he said. “When you appoint someone over whom hangs this cloud of allegations of corruption as the deputy of the country, he undermines his message of dealing with corruption by appointing Mabuza to such a high office,” he said.

Matshiqi said the cabinet reshuffle was a recycling exercise, simply because there were key players the president could not afford to remove.

Nelson Mandela University political science lecturer Ongama Mtimka welcomed the changes in the economic cluster and said Ramaphosa was following through on his promise to renew confidence in those institutions.

“If you look at Pravin [Gordhan], he’s a turnaround person, so the institutions are in good stead there,” Mtimka said.

While some people might be disappointed, the cabinet reflected the best Ramaphosa could do under the strained political circumstances, Mtimka agreed.

Based on the political balance of forces within the party, the president had to accept there were limitations to who he could include in his cabinet.