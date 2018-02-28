Alleged PE gang members found guilty of murder

Two alleged gangsters were found guilty of executing two men they caught selling dagga three years ago.

Jezwin Peacock,26, and Nealon Redhouse,18, were convicted on two counts of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court today.

Both were allegedly affiliated to the Spotbouer gang at the time of their arrest.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu added that Redhouse was still a minor when he was nabbed by police.

The murder dates back to November 2015 when both men went into a shack in an open field in Extension 31 in Bethelsdorp and started shooting.

Naidu said that the men had gained entry through an open window.

“The accused then opened the door and allowed more suspects to enter. The shack was a well-known drug post. Gershwin Morris, 32, and Bramwell Fortuin, 34, were shot execution style inside the shack. Both deceased were not gang members but lived as Rastas selling dagga from this particular shack,” she said.

“The motive for the killing is believed to be drug related as the deceased were selling drugs not far from the Spotbouer territory. At the time of the offence, all the suspects wore masks and their identities were not known.”

Naidu said that meticulous crime scene management and forensic analysis led to both Peacock and Redhouse being linked to the murder by fingerprints that was found on the windowsill and a mask that which was left at the scene.

“Within two weeks of the murder, the first suspect (Peacock) was arrested at another drug den in Kleinskool. About four months later, his accomplice (Redhouse) was arrested at his house in Barberry Drive in Bethelsdorp,” she said.

“Peacock remained in custody while Redhouse was released on bail.”

Naidu said that Redhouse has since been arrested for two other gang murders while being out on bail.

Sentencing is due to take place in the same court on 17 April 2018.