Mother of abandoned boy arrested

The mother of two-year-old Sinothando, who was abandoned at the accident and emergency unit at Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth last week, was arrested in Kwazakhele yesterday.

It is believed that the 23-year-old woman went to the hospital on Thursday, claimed she needed to use the bathroom and then left without her child.

The toddler, who identified himself only as Sinothando, was admitted to a ward later that day before being taken to a place of safety, where he is still being taken care of.

Social worker Pamela Rubushe said the hospital had received two phone calls yesterday with information about the boy.

“The boy was taken to a place of safety because we did not want him to be contaminated by anything, being here in the ward with other sick children,” Rubushe said.

“This morning [yesterday] I got a phone call from someone known as Ayanda, saying she was related to the mother of the child. She told me that the mother was at a friend’s house in Kwazakhele.”