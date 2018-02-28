‘Gang boss’ in court for fraud
Suspected gang boss and alleged fraudster Shaun Ah Shene appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court yesterday for allegedly defrauding the SA Revenue Service of R2.1-million.
Ah Shene was arrested two years ago during a raid by the Hawks on his Adcockvale family home.
Ah Shene and his business, Coral Blue Trading CC, face eight counts of fraud over a period of six years.
His assets – including 21 investment accounts and 13 properties, and cash – were placed in the hands of a curator shortly after his arrest.
The case was postponed to April 13.