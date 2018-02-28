Latest:
‘Gang boss’ in court for fraud

Devon Koen 0 Comment
Shaun Ah Shene
Picture: SAPS

Suspected gang boss and alleged fraudster Shaun Ah Shene appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court yesterday for allegedly defrauding the SA Revenue Service of R2.1-million.

Ah Shene was arrested two years ago during a raid by the Hawks on his Adcockvale family home.

Ah Shene and his business, Coral Blue Trading CC, face eight counts of fraud over a period of six years.

His assets – including 21 investment accounts and 13 properties, and cash – were placed in the hands of a curator shortly after his arrest.

The case was postponed to April 13.

