Five men arrested for meat theft

Five men were arrested after police found piles of suspected stolen meat inside a farm house in Kirkwood.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the bust came after Kirkwood police received a tip-off about men cutting up meat from a stolen cow inside a farm house in the Dunbrody suburb on the outskirts of Kirkwood.

“Police visited the house and discovered pieces of meat belonging to a cow carcass. Five male suspects, between the ages of 25 and 40 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property that will be investigated under the contravention of the Stock Theft Act,” she said.

Swart said some of the meat was found inside the house packed in crates while some of the meat was still being cut up.

The meat is estimated to be worth about R7 000.

“At this stage we are still attempting to track the owner of the animal,” Swart said.

The men are due to appear in the Kirkwood Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.