Crime clampdown in PE Central

The municipality and police have lashed out at derelict building owners warning that they could lose their property if they failed to take action.

This comes in the wake of several derelict buildings being raided in Central and Richmond Hill today.

Four wanted suspects, including one wanted for rape, were arrested hiding inside the buildings while three building owners were fined R18 000 for illegal dumping.

Authorities have since warned derelict building owners that they could face the full might of the law – possibly even lose their buildings.

The municipality added that this clampdown on derelict buildings would ultimately boost with investor confidence as well as root out criminals.

The raids are part of the national crime blitz, dubbed Operation Fiela Two, which was launched earlier this month.

“Electricity at two of the buildings was disconnected and the electrical boxes were removed,” Cluster Commander Major General Thembisile Patekile said.

Traffic offence fines to the value of R3500.00 were issued and Immigration found 15 undocumented foreigners during the operation.

“These buildings are being taken over by criminals and we need to evict them from these premises. The objective of Operation Fiela is to maintain law, order, peace and security as well as reclaim the space occupied by criminals.

These operations will continue until we have achieved our objective,” Patekile said.