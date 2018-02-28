Cele vows to empower officers

In his first public address as police minister, Bheki Cele told the families of five slain Ngcobo police officers and a soldier that members of the police force would be provided with “the tools of the trade” to take on violent criminals.

He told an emotional funeral service, which bristled with top cops and politicians, that Section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Act empowered law enforcement officers faced with a life-or-death threat to use maximum force to protect themselves.

He praised a task team that killed seven suspects during a shootout at a controversial church and arrested others last week.

“We don’t like doing it as police, but if you bring it we will be there, even if it means going toe to toe,” he said.

Distraught families of the five police members and the off-duty soldier shot dead last week pleaded with the government to pay police officers proper salaries to stop them from going rogue and joining forces with criminals.

The five police officers were mowed down by armed gunmen who ambushed the Ngcobo police station last week.