Cele vows to empower officers
In his first public address as police minister, Bheki Cele told the families of five slain Ngcobo police officers and a soldier that members of the police force would be provided with “the tools of the trade” to take on violent criminals.
He told an emotional funeral service, which bristled with top cops and politicians, that Section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Act empowered law enforcement officers faced with a life-or-death threat to use maximum force to protect themselves.
He praised a task team that killed seven suspects during a shootout at a controversial church and arrested others last week.
“We don’t like doing it as police, but if you bring it we will be there, even if it means going toe to toe,” he said.
Distraught families of the five police members and the off-duty soldier shot dead last week pleaded with the government to pay police officers proper salaries to stop them from going rogue and joining forces with criminals.
The five police officers were mowed down by armed gunmen who ambushed the Ngcobo police station last week.
The five have been identified as Warrant Officer Zuko Mbini and Constables Zuko Ntsheku, Nkosiphendule Pongco, Kuhle Mateta and Sibongiseni Sandlana, while the off-duty soldier was identified as Freddy Mpandeni.
Subsequently, seven suspects were killed during a gun battle between a highly trained task force and the suspected gunmen at the controversial Seven Angels Ministries church run by the seven Mancoba brothers.
A day after the fatal attack on the officers, then police minister Fikile Mbalula told residents of Ngcobo and the media outside the police station that some of the criminals terrorising the country were retired police and military personnel.
The families of the five slain officers said it was high time the state paid the police adequate salaries to stop them from colluding with criminals.
Also present were national police commissioner General Khehla Sithole and his Eastern Cape counterpart Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga, ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane, Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle, Cogta MEC Fikile Xasa, Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana and Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture MEC Pemmy Majodina.
An Mbini family relative, Phumzile Gabada, said: “We, as the grieving families, have three demands. The children of the victims must be helped with education; we want to see their killers prosecuted; and government must increase the salaries of the police.”