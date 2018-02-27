Uitenhage woman dies in fire at her home

A Uitenhage woman died after her Khayelitsha home caught fire at the weekend.

“The investigating officer is awaiting a report from the fire department as to the cause of the fire,” she said.

Police spokeswoman Gerda Swart said an inquest had been opened following the death of Phumeza Gqamlane, 34.

“We also await the postmortem results which will be available this week.”

Gqamlane’s aunt, Buyelwa Gqamlane, was the first family member to arrive at the scene. “It is a difficult time for the family.

“We just received a case number from the police

“We will now prepare for the funeral,” she said.