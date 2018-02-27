Trollip to run for re-election at conference

In six weeks’ time the DA will gather more than 2 000 members to elect the party’s new national leadership – and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip says he is available for re-election.

The congress will be held at the Tshwane Events Centre on April 7- 8.

Trollip said: “I will be running for re-election in my current position [DA federal chairperson].”

His prominence within the DA has been boosted by his party winning the Bay metro in 2016, with the help of smaller parties.

His national ambitions have been characterised by wins and losses.