Trollip to run for re-election at conference
In six weeks’ time the DA will gather more than 2 000 members to elect the party’s new national leadership – and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip says he is available for re-election.
The congress will be held at the Tshwane Events Centre on April 7- 8.
Trollip said: “I will be running for re-election in my current position [DA federal chairperson].”
His prominence within the DA has been boosted by his party winning the Bay metro in 2016, with the help of smaller parties.
His national ambitions have been characterised by wins and losses.
In 2007, Trollip, who hails from Bedford, unsuccessfully ran for party leader against Helen Zille. Two years later he beat Ryan Coetzee to become a parliamentary leader.
His attempt to get re-elected in the position was stopped by then-new star in the DA, Lindiwe Mazibuko.
Trollip spent time as a backbencher in parliament before returning to the Eastern Cape, where he became provincial leader.
Communications director Mabine Seabe said it was all systems go for the national congress, with just the Mpumalanga provincial congress to be convened soon.
National nominations would be opened in two weeks’ time, Seabe said.
