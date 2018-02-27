The discovery of seven butchered rhinos in a single day has shocked conservationists who are battling gangs of armed poachers in KwaZuluNatal’s flagship Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve.

Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife spokesman Musa Mntambi confirmed yesterday that seven rhinos were found poached and dehorned in the Makhamisa section of the park on Wednesday – all within about 800m of each other – although two appeared to have died about two weeks earlier.

Responding to criticism over why it had taken so long for two of the carcasses to be detected and whether this was an indictment of Ezemvelo’s ability to monitor and control poaching in the 96 000ha reserve‚ Mntambo said: “Our field rangers are highly skilled and use a number of strategies to detect dead animals‚ including observing vulture behaviour.

“However‚ vultures only eat the carcasses that are visible. The rhinos killed two weeks before they were discovered were killed under very thick bush, which made it difficult for them to be seen from above.

“However‚ if it were not for the vultures‚ we might not yet have discovered the five killed last week.