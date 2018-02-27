Sect determined to go on despite shutdown threat

The controversial Seven Ministries Church is refusing to stop holding services despite a government threat to shut it down and mounting calls from religious groups to disband it.

Former police minister Fikile Mbalula has declared the sect a cult.

And this morning at 8am, a funeral will be held for those killed in an attack on the Ngcobo police station last week.

One of the four survivors of the seven Mancoba brothers said yesterday only God would tell them to stop performing miracles and preaching.

Many have seen the fatal shootout, which claimed the lives of three of the Mancoba brothers at the churchyard on Saturday, as the beginning of the collapse of the ministry.

But Banele Mancoba, 30, called it the beginning of bigger things.

“This signalled the time for us to spread our wings.

“The church structure they are threatening to knock down, was brought down by God when it was struck by lightning earlier this year.

“We will go around stadiums performing our miracles and healing people.

“We are just waiting for God to tell us the right moment,” Banele said.

The ministry did not recognise the authority of formal churches or any Chapter 9 institutions, he said. It only recognised their version of God.

Banele has implicated his elder brother Thandazile, who died at the hands of police on Friday night, as one responsible for the killing of five Ngcobo policemen and a former soldier.

Banele said yesterday that Thandazile, 35, had been a troubled person whom all the other brothers had once expelled from the sect and from their home for not practising their doctrines.

Banele called his dead brother a “warrior” who would never shy away from a fight when he was upset.

The controversial sect, which is at the centre of the killing of 13 people, was run by Thandazile and his brothers, who also included Phuthumile, 31, twins Ephraim and Benjamin, 23, Xolisa, 37, and Philile, 33.

Only six were active in running the sect, apparently on an equal status, apart from Thandazile, their mother Noluvo Mancoba, 57, said.

Xolisa, Philile and Thandazile died when the church was stormed by the police special task force after a tip-off that the suspected police killers were hiding out at the church.