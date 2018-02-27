Sect determined to go on despite shutdown threat
The controversial Seven Ministries Church is refusing to stop holding services despite a government threat to shut it down and mounting calls from religious groups to disband it.
Former police minister Fikile Mbalula has declared the sect a cult.
And this morning at 8am, a funeral will be held for those killed in an attack on the Ngcobo police station last week.
One of the four survivors of the seven Mancoba brothers said yesterday only God would tell them to stop performing miracles and preaching.
Many have seen the fatal shootout, which claimed the lives of three of the Mancoba brothers at the churchyard on Saturday, as the beginning of the collapse of the ministry.
But Banele Mancoba, 30, called it the beginning of bigger things.
“This signalled the time for us to spread our wings.
“The church structure they are threatening to knock down, was brought down by God when it was struck by lightning earlier this year.
“We will go around stadiums performing our miracles and healing people.
“We are just waiting for God to tell us the right moment,” Banele said.
The ministry did not recognise the authority of formal churches or any Chapter 9 institutions, he said. It only recognised their version of God.
Banele has implicated his elder brother Thandazile, who died at the hands of police on Friday night, as one responsible for the killing of five Ngcobo policemen and a former soldier.
Banele said yesterday that Thandazile, 35, had been a troubled person whom all the other brothers had once expelled from the sect and from their home for not practising their doctrines.
Banele called his dead brother a “warrior” who would never shy away from a fight when he was upset.
The controversial sect, which is at the centre of the killing of 13 people, was run by Thandazile and his brothers, who also included Phuthumile, 31, twins Ephraim and Benjamin, 23, Xolisa, 37, and Philile, 33.
Only six were active in running the sect, apparently on an equal status, apart from Thandazile, their mother Noluvo Mancoba, 57, said.
Xolisa, Philile and Thandazile died when the church was stormed by the police special task force after a tip-off that the suspected police killers were hiding out at the church.
Banele, Ephraim, Benjamin and Phuthumile ran for the hills from the gunfire at the church.
Banele said he escaped out of the back window of his room, joining his brothers, already hiding behind a water tank.
He said: “We then ran in different directions. I was only wearing my underwear.
“I spent more than an hour [on] the mountain, then spent 30 minutes in a pool of murky water.”
After that, Banele said, he spent more than four hours near Nyanga High School until dawn.
“I then went to my grandfather’s place here in Nyanga, where I got clothes to wear.”
Banele said he then spotted his brother Ephraim. “We went together to the police.”
Banele said Benjamin was hunted down and arrested after failing to hand himself over.
Ephraim and Phuthumile said yesterday that only Benjamin was in police custody.
The others had been questioned and released.
The sect was founded in 1985 by Siphiwo Mancoba, who died in 2015.
Banele said the sect’s core values were anti-education.
“My father used to say education without supernatural powers is useless.” Banele said his father had removed him from school at the age of eight in 1995, together with his siblings.
All the Mancoba brothers were uneducated, and the twins had never been to school at all.
“But you would be surprised what we can do.
“Through God we are able to function and operate anything on earth just like anyone else.”
Banele has an impressive command of the English language.
He said his father had received a prophecy that Thandazile would “destroy” what his father had built.
|
Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.