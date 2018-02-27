Rugby fraternity shocked by death of injured player
A Port Elizabeth woman watched in horror as her dying husband foamed at the mouth and turned blue after injuring his neck during a rugby match at the weekend.
Heinrich Rousseau, 29, died at Livingstone Hospital on Saturday night.
Rousseau, who played for the Booysens Pride Rugby Club, died after a tackle on a member of the Missionvale Rugby Club went horribly wrong.
Officials, family members and friends at the Missionvale Sports Field called for an ambulance as Rousseau’s devastated wife, Roslyn, 34, stood by his side while he lay on a stretcher, in the rain, complaining of shortness of breath.
Panicked spectators and teammates tried to help Rousseau after he lost consciousness.
Roslyn, who had been watching the match from her car, ran to his side after he was carried off the field.
“I couldn’t see what had happened because I was watching from the car due to the rain, but when I saw them carrying him off [the field] I jumped out of the car,” she said.
“I started panicking because I had gone along to support him and he was complaining about struggling to breathe.
“He then started turning blue in the face and foam came from his mouth.
“That was when I knew something was really wrong.”
Ambulance service paramedics tried to resuscitate Rousseau on the drive to Livingstone Hospital.
“The [doctors] continued the struggle in the hospital and once all the family had arrived, they called us into a room and gave us the bad news,” Roslyn said.
Roslyn’s sister, Imodene Stuurman, 32, who is dating Rousseau’s brother, Nigel, 28, said Roslyn had collapsed on receiving the news.
“It was like nothing seemed real at that moment,” Stuurman said.
“My sister started crying on the floor and wanted to see him one last time.
“It was a shock to all of us – it was a difficult thing to hear.
“My sister was still hopeful that he would wake up and be OK.
“We were very close and shared everything. Heinrich will be dearly missed.”
Roslyn said her 14-year-old daughter was not coping well with the news.
“I am going to miss my ‘honey-bun’ very much, but thinking back now, all the signs were there in the week leading up to his accident,” she said.
“He kept telling me how much he loved me and thanked me for the years we have been together, and for that I am happy, because I loved him very much. “Our daughter is taking this hard. “At the hospital she lay on the bed with him, crying. We are going to miss him.”
Rousseau’s death stunned the Nelson Mandela Bay rugby fraternity.
Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) president Andre Rademan, who visited the family at the hospital, has called for an investigation into the matter.
“We offer our sincere condolences to Heinrich Rousseau’s wife, family, teammates and Booysens Pride Rugby Club,” Rademan said.
“This is a sad time for the rugby community at large.
“I would also stress the importance of safety in the game and urge club coaches and managers to undergo the Boksmart training, which is provided free by SA Rugby. “One tragic death is one too many.” Rademan said Rousseau had injured his neck while making a tackle.
He said counselling had been arranged by the union for those involved in the incident.
Messages of condolence and support were shared on various social media pages over the weekend, with Rousseau described as humble, loving and a people’s person.
In a statement on Facebook, Grassroots Rugby said: “We send our condolences to his family, friends, teammates and those who were fortunate to know him. This is a sad time for our rugby community.”
Teammate and friend Eddie Leppan, 30, from Salsoneville, said he was still shocked by Rousseau’s death.
“I didn’t play in the match on Saturday because I was injured, but I was at the game.
“I am still too heartbroken to speak about what happened, but it is a big loss for rugby as well as personally because he was a good person,” Leppan said. “I can’t believe that he has passed away.” Roslyn said: “I must thank Booysens Pride players. They really helped me with my hubby during our time of need.”
Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players Fund – which supports injured rugby players – said they would investigate the incident.
“This is the first we have heard of this accident, which makes it the first fatal incident in the country for the year,” she said.
Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said an inquest would be opened.
