Rugby fraternity shocked by death of injured player

A Port Elizabeth woman watched in horror as her dying husband foamed at the mouth and turned blue after injuring his neck during a rugby match at the weekend.

Heinrich Rousseau, 29, died at Livingstone Hospital on Saturday night.

Rousseau, who played for the Booysens Pride Rugby Club, died after a tackle on a member of the Missionvale Rugby Club went horribly wrong.

Officials, family members and friends at the Missionvale Sports Field called for an ambulance as Rousseau’s devastated wife, Roslyn, 34, stood by his side while he lay on a stretcher, in the rain, complaining of shortness of breath.

Panicked spectators and teammates tried to help Rousseau after he lost consciousness.

Roslyn, who had been watching the match from her car, ran to his side after he was carried off the field.

“I couldn’t see what had happened because I was watching from the car due to the rain, but when I saw them carrying him off [the field] I jumped out of the car,” she said.

“I started panicking because I had gone along to support him and he was complaining about struggling to breathe.

“He then started turning blue in the face and foam came from his mouth.

“That was when I knew something was really wrong.”

Ambulance service paramedics tried to resuscitate Rousseau on the drive to Livingstone Hospital.

“The [doctors] continued the struggle in the hospital and once all the family had arrived, they called us into a room and gave us the bad news,” Roslyn said.

Roslyn’s sister, Imodene Stuurman, 32, who is dating Rousseau’s brother, Nigel, 28, said Roslyn had collapsed on receiving the news.

“It was like nothing seemed real at that moment,” Stuurman said.

“My sister started crying on the floor and wanted to see him one last time.

“It was a shock to all of us – it was a difficult thing to hear.

“My sister was still hopeful that he would wake up and be OK.