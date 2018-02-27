One killed in Addo head-on collision

One person died on Tuesday morning when a taxi transporting 17 primary school pupils was involved in a head-on-collision in Addo.

The 26-year-old taxi driver has been arrested.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the accident happened at about 7.40am along the R336 near Selborne UCC Primary School.

“The driver of the minibus alleged that a taxi was in front of him and slammed on the brakes. He claims that this forced him to swerve into oncoming traffic which resulted in a head-on-collision,” she said.

“The 45-year-old driver of the car died on the scene as a result of the impact. The driver of the minibus was arrested on the scene for culpable homicide as well as reckless and negligent driving.”

The pupils – from Sundays River Primary School – were taken to the Kirkwood Hospital for observation.

“None of the children were injured in the accident but as a precaution, they were taken to the hospital for observation until further transport arrangements can be made for them,” Swart said.

The taxi driver is expected to appear in the Kirkwood Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.