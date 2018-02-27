Level of care at psychiatric hospitals questioned

The South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) has raised the alarm over the number of drug addicts committing suicide in Eastern Cape psychiatric hospitals, after eight suicides dating back to 2013.

This, the society said, was because nurses did not care for addicts due to a persistent belief that the patients are responsible for their own illness.

The Rural Health Advocacy Forum also called for an investigation into the province’s mental health system at a hearing held by the South African Human Rights Commission in December.

SASOP Eastern Cape spokeswoman Professor Zukiswa Zingela said the Department of Health should provide information on investigations into the number of violent incidents and murders that took place in the province’s psychiatric hospitals.

But, she said, the department had refused for months to answer questions on this issue, including whether or not a number of suspicious deaths were reported to police.

Zingela said six of the eight suicides in the province’s psychiatric units were linked to substance abuse.

“This shows there are either shortcomings in the treatment teams or a pervasive stigma to treating patients with substance abuse problems.

“I suspect the answer is somewhere in between. There is a resentment among health staff that the condition [addiction] is self-inflicted.

“They are dismissive of these patients’ symptoms. As a result suicidal thoughts are not taken seriously or patients not monitored [closely].”

The statistics pertaining to deaths in mental hospitals were released by Health MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi following a question by DA MPL Celeste Barker late last year.

There were 27 deaths at Fort England (a 313bed hospital) between 2012 and 2017, including due to blunt force injury to the head, upper airway obstruction during a seizure, suicide and unknown causes.