Level of care at psychiatric hospitals questioned
The South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) has raised the alarm over the number of drug addicts committing suicide in Eastern Cape psychiatric hospitals, after eight suicides dating back to 2013.
This, the society said, was because nurses did not care for addicts due to a persistent belief that the patients are responsible for their own illness.
The Rural Health Advocacy Forum also called for an investigation into the province’s mental health system at a hearing held by the South African Human Rights Commission in December.
SASOP Eastern Cape spokeswoman Professor Zukiswa Zingela said the Department of Health should provide information on investigations into the number of violent incidents and murders that took place in the province’s psychiatric hospitals.
But, she said, the department had refused for months to answer questions on this issue, including whether or not a number of suspicious deaths were reported to police.
Zingela said six of the eight suicides in the province’s psychiatric units were linked to substance abuse.
“This shows there are either shortcomings in the treatment teams or a pervasive stigma to treating patients with substance abuse problems.
“I suspect the answer is somewhere in between. There is a resentment among health staff that the condition [addiction] is self-inflicted.
“They are dismissive of these patients’ symptoms. As a result suicidal thoughts are not taken seriously or patients not monitored [closely].”
The statistics pertaining to deaths in mental hospitals were released by Health MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi following a question by DA MPL Celeste Barker late last year.
There were 27 deaths at Fort England (a 313bed hospital) between 2012 and 2017, including due to blunt force injury to the head, upper airway obstruction during a seizure, suicide and unknown causes.
Port Elizabeth’s 169-bed Elizabeth Donkin Hospital for acutely ill psychiatric patients had the fewest deaths, four between 2013 and last year.
At Livingstone Hospital, however, there were three mental patients who killed themselves before the hospital upgraded its acute psychiatric ward.
There were 25 deaths at Fort Beaufort’s 400-bed Tower Hospital during the same time, three of which were suicides by known drug addicts and two suicides by patients diagnosed with schizophrenia.
At the 440-bed Komani Hospital there were 26 deaths over five years including a murder of a schizophrenic patient who was beaten to death by another patient.
Zingela said each death should be investigated and the outcome made known.
Sanca Eastern Cape’s Roger Weimann said the stigma attached to substance abuse was widespread.
“People believe it is self-inflicted because it starts with a wrong choice. They assume that it remains a choice. A lot of people are unaware that it is a disease.
“The only way to correct this stigma is for people to talk about it. “In this province we don’t talk about substance abuse. It is neglected as a priority in terms of focus,” he said.
Recently, the Rural Mental Health Campaign called for the South African Human Rights Commission to specifically investigate the conditions of mental health patients in the province.
Its submission stated: “The Life Esidimeni tragedy is not an aberration. It simply places in the spotlight what is happening elsewhere.
“All over the country, and especially in rural areas, mental health care users have little or no access to the services they need.”