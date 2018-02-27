Defence queries Desai witness’s testimony

The testimony of a witness to the murder of Naeem Desai was brought into question yesterday when the defence claimed that allegations made in a police statement differed significantly from what was said in court.

During intense cross-examination, Ferdinand Valentine, 28, told the Port Elizabeth High Court that it was the fault of the police officer who took his statement that information he presented in his testimony was not included in the statement.

Defence advocate Jodine Coertzen said it was improbable that he had seen who the shooter was because if so, the alleged assailant would have seen him too.

“What you are trying to do is to say [the accused] who committed the crime are correct and I am lying,” a flustered Valentine told Coertzen.

He was giving evidence against Deswin “Boetie Baas” Kleinbooi, 22, and Eston “Gans” Afrikaner, 19, who are charged with Desai’s murder.

They face additional charges of robbery with aggravated circumstances and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Both pleaded not guilty. Last week, Judge Dayalin Chetty allowed Valentine to testify with the assistance of an intermediary as he has diminished mental capacity.

Under cross-examination Valentine was adamant that he saw Kleinbooi and Afrikaner standing at the driver’s side of the Jadeed’s Bakery delivery truck as it was idling outside a Helenvale spaza shop early on May 12 2016.

Valentine, who worked for Jadeed’s, testified that he left the shop to tell Desai the delivery was complete when he heard a gunshot.