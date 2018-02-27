Decision ‘soon’ on Zuma case
A decision on the prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma is expected soon.
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams indicated yesterday that he was ready to make an announcement.
But it will have to wait because of an undertaking by Abrahams to the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) last month.
Abrahams told Casac he would not make a decision on Zuma until the Constitutional Court had decided in the case involving Abrahams’s appointment.
If Abrahams or the National Prosecuting Authority intended to make a decision on Zuma‚ they undertook to give Casac two weeks’ advance notice of this.
Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo confirmed receiving a letter yesterday saying Abrahams would announce his decision after March 15.
On Friday‚ Abrahams received a recommendation from a legal team on whether the prosecution of Zuma should resume. This followed calls on Zuma and the DA to give their views on the matter.
|
Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.