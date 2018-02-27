Cops joining Ngcobo investigation killed in car crash

Three North West police officers travelling to Ngcobo to join the task team investigating last week’s execution-style attack on police died in a car crash on Tuesday morning (27/02/18).

Police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the accident occurred shortly after midnight.

“Three SAPS members attached to the North West Tracing Team were driving from Mthatha to Ngcobo to join the Task Team investigating the Ngcobo SAPS attack when their vehicle collided with a stray horse,” Tonjeni said.

“The accident happened a few kilometres outside Ngcobo after 12am. Three members are confirmed to have died on the scene. One member was critically injured and taken to Mthatha hospital for medical attention.”

A case docket of culpable homicide has been opened.

The accident comes as preparations are under way for a funeral on Tuesday for those killed in the attack.

Five police officers and a civilian – an off-duty soldier – were killed when a gang attacked the police station in Ngcobo.

