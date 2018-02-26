VIDEO | Young plane enthusiast’s first solo flight milestone

Bay schoolboy doused in cold water as he achieves his sky-high dreams, writes Athena O’Reilly

It is no small feat for a school pupil to take on a solo flight – particularly one who does not even have a driver’s licence – but for Jordan van Eeden it was a case of flying being in his genes.

“Regardless, I was going to like aeroplanes,” he said.

Jordan said while he knew life would steer him in a flying direction after being inside a Dakota cockpit at only two weeks old, doing it on his own gave him “the biggest freedom”.

And he was welcomed home after the 24-minute flight with buckets of cold water on landing – a Madiba Bay School of Flight tradition.

Surrounded by aeroplanes his entire life, Jordan, 18, Harvest Christian School head boy, completed his first solo flight last Sunday.

His parents – Gerhard van Eeden, 51, owner of MBSF, and Yvette van Eeden, 49 – said planes had always flown in Jordan’s life – from his toys to falling asleep watching aeroplane videos as a toddler.

“My dad had always said to me that there will come a day when I will say to him, ‘Dad, I’m ready, you can get out now’, and that day came on Sunday,” Jordan said.

On the taxi-way there is a point that divides the civilian part of the airport from the operational side. Crossing that point was the moment reality really set in for him, Jordan recalled.

“It was like, there is no going back now, now I have to do it, I have to keep going forward,” he said.

“The first time taking off and feeling the wheels lift off I remember thinking, ‘I am really alone now and whatever mistake I make is mine to fix’.

“It was quite an experience. The moment I turned out away from the runway it was like the biggest feeling of freedom being up above everyone and seeing the cars and houses beneath you and you’re completely alone.”

Jordan, whose other interests include photography, reptiles and the ocean, is 30 hours away from earning his private pilot’s licence (PPL).

He has already passed the eight subjects for a PPL, which was a challenge while still at school.

And despite his great successes at such a young age, he said it did not come easy as he suffered from an eye condition.

“My biggest challenge is trying to differentiate between the coloured lights on the runway that signal the correct angle for the approach.

“So now I am alone for the first time and I have to look at these lights and be able to determine whether I am too high or too low.

“But I could tell the difference quite easily.

“It was something everyone, including myself, were worried about because it is a huge challenge to overcome.”

In 2012, Jordan lost his uncles Barney and Lumon van Eeden in an air crash.

The brothers died when their Cessna 150 crashed in Kruisrivier, about 7km outside Uitenhage.

“I now have more respect for planes and flying just because I know it can be dangerous,” Jordan said.

Gerhard said while the memory of the crash brought up emotions, Jordan was aware that aircrafts were not toys.

“It still affects me every time I fly over the area,” Gerhard said. “I can never fly over that spot without thinking about them.”

Yvette said Jordan reminded her of Lumon.

“We are very proud of Jordan, not only because of his dedication to flying, but he is a special boy with a good heart.”

And on his driver’s licence, Jordan booked his test earlier this week and will be going next month.