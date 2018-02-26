Two more hand themselves over in Ngcobo shooting massacre case

Two men believed to be leaders of the Seven Angels Ministries Church‚ which is at the centre of the death of 13 people this past week‚ have handed themselves over to the Ngcobo police where one of them was arrested on the spot.

Eastern Cape provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said one of the two suspects was not charged and was released. “We can confirm that they handed themselves over yesterday but only one has been released while the other one has been arrested.”

Feni said another suspect was arrested by the police task team on Sunday. This brings the number of suspects nabbed in connection with the murder of five policemen and a soldier to 12.

Eastern Cape provincial police spokesman Khaya Tonjeni confirmed that 12 suspects would appear in court on Monday on charges of murder‚ attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning‚ five policemen were killed when gunmen stormed the Ngcobo police station and opened fire and stole 10 firearms. The police retaliated 65 hours later by killing seven suspects linked to the police mass murder and recovered the weapons.

The court appearance has been set for 2pm on Monday at the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court.

Media houses have applied for permission to use cameras inside the court and carry live broadcasts from the court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luxolo Tyali also confirmed on Monday morning that the NPA officials were also busy sorting out charge sheets and dockets of the suspects‚ resulting in the delay.

