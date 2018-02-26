Stone Age discoveries near Uitenhage

Chipped rock tools, wood among finds

Samples of ancient wood believed to have historical importance on a global scale have been uncovered at an archaeological dig site near Uitenhage.

The wood, estimated to be at least 300 000 years old, is the latest discovery by archaeologists from various universities around the world.

This includes La Trobe University and the University of Adelaide, both in Australia, as well as Wits University and the University of Cape Town.

The team also worked with colleagues from Grahamstown’s Albany Museum and Cape Town’s Iziko Museum.

In November, the team uncovered various stone tools, presumed to be from the Early and Middle Stone Age, while digging at Amanzi Springs.

The well-preserved tree stumps found earlier this month earmarked the site as only one of two places in Africa where stone tools and wood were found together.

The other site is Kalambo Falls in Zambia.

Project leader professor Andy Herries, of Melbourne’s La Trobe University, said the find was extremely rare.

“We’re still not sure how [the wood and the stone tools] are associated, because in archaeology we deal with 10% of what was once there.

“But we suddenly have a shot at finding something to tell about the missing part [after the Middle Stone Age],” he said.

The Middle Stone Age is characterised by stone tools, but there is no clear evidence yet of these tools being mounted on wood.

“What we want is to show an actual interaction between the wood and the stone,” he said.