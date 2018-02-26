Search for mother of two-year-old boy left at hospital

Social workers and the police are looking for the mother of a two-year-old boy abandoned at the Accident and Emergency Unit at Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth last week.

Social worker Pamela Rubushe said the child, who was about two years old, had not once asked for his mother.

She said toddlers were almost never abandoned at the hospital.

“He is a happy, healthy and very friendly child,” she said.

“We are really baffled about what is going on here.”

The little boy, who told nurses his name was Sinothando, is the third child to be abandoned at the hospital so far this year. The other two were babies. Only one has been reunited with his family.

Rubushe said of the toddler: “The security guards informed the social worker on duty at the hospital that the child was brought to them by a mother who had to take her child for x-rays.

“She told the guards the child had been playing with her boy in the waiting area.

“She initially thought the boy’s mom had just gone to the bathroom, but realised three hours later that the mother had gone.

The guards told Rubushe that the woman who left the child had been wearing a green dress – and that she had short hair and a light complexion.