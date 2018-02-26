Search for mother of two-year-old boy left at hospital
Social workers and the police are looking for the mother of a two-year-old boy abandoned at the Accident and Emergency Unit at Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth last week.
Social worker Pamela Rubushe said the child, who was about two years old, had not once asked for his mother.
She said toddlers were almost never abandoned at the hospital.
“He is a happy, healthy and very friendly child,” she said.
“We are really baffled about what is going on here.”
The little boy, who told nurses his name was Sinothando, is the third child to be abandoned at the hospital so far this year. The other two were babies. Only one has been reunited with his family.
Rubushe said of the toddler: “The security guards informed the social worker on duty at the hospital that the child was brought to them by a mother who had to take her child for x-rays.
“She told the guards the child had been playing with her boy in the waiting area.
“She initially thought the boy’s mom had just gone to the bathroom, but realised three hours later that the mother had gone.
The guards told Rubushe that the woman who left the child had been wearing a green dress – and that she had short hair and a light complexion.
“We admitted the child to the ward at first,” Rubushe said.
“He is healthy and was playing with the other children.
“He did not seem to be affected by the strange environment – or the absence of his mother.”
Rubushe said as the doctors at the hospital were concerned that the child would pick up an infection, and he was subsequently moved to a place of safety.
“What is the truth about Sinothando? she said. “Why leave a two-year-old at a hospital?”
Rubushe said it was strange that the child had bonded quickly with all the caregivers, but had not once ask for his mother.
Port Elizabeth police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge could not confirm that a case had been opened.
However, social worker LesleyAnn Diloft said the police had been called on Thursday.
Paperwork to start an investigation into the abandonment of a child had also been filed with the Department of Social Development in the city.
Anyone with information about the toddler’s family, should contact Rubushe on (041) 406-4328.