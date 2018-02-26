Mass baptism service at City Hall

More than 50 people dunked on Market Square as churches join forces in worship

Dozens of people gathered outside the Port Elizabeth City Hall at the weekend to see the city’s first mass baptism, with 30 different churches taking part. Under the leadership of Word of Faith Christian Centre pastor Jimmy Crompton, more than 50 people were submerged in a pool on Saturday.

“We are excited that we had so many people wanting a new start at life and that we were able to baptise a few others here today as well,” Crompton said.

Two people from the crowd also stepped forward and had Crompton pray for them, and then decided to be baptised.

Lionel McPherson, 64, of Bethelsdorp, said he had attended to show support for his son, who was being baptised, but did not think of taking part.

“I don’t know what happened, if it was the Lord who spoke to me, but I just walked to the front and agreed to be baptised.

“I had never been baptised before. After leaving that pool, I was happy.

“I feel like laughing all the time, but for now, I will leave everything in God’s hands because he obviously has a plan for me,” he said.

Crompton said the day’s event was a prophetic act symbolising a burial of poverty, crime and corruption which had plagued the city.

“The old Port Elizabeth with its gang violence, poverty, racism, unemployment and strife is dead and buried.