Mass baptism service at City Hall
More than 50 people dunked on Market Square as churches join forces in worship
Dozens of people gathered outside the Port Elizabeth City Hall at the weekend to see the city’s first mass baptism, with 30 different churches taking part. Under the leadership of Word of Faith Christian Centre pastor Jimmy Crompton, more than 50 people were submerged in a pool on Saturday.
“We are excited that we had so many people wanting a new start at life and that we were able to baptise a few others here today as well,” Crompton said.
Two people from the crowd also stepped forward and had Crompton pray for them, and then decided to be baptised.
Lionel McPherson, 64, of Bethelsdorp, said he had attended to show support for his son, who was being baptised, but did not think of taking part.
“I don’t know what happened, if it was the Lord who spoke to me, but I just walked to the front and agreed to be baptised.
“I had never been baptised before. After leaving that pool, I was happy.
“I feel like laughing all the time, but for now, I will leave everything in God’s hands because he obviously has a plan for me,” he said.
Crompton said the day’s event was a prophetic act symbolising a burial of poverty, crime and corruption which had plagued the city.
“The old Port Elizabeth with its gang violence, poverty, racism, unemployment and strife is dead and buried.
“As the candidates were lifted out of the water, it was a declaration of a new life.
“We believe this act will be a proclamation that God is creating a new city of love, joy, peace and prosperity for everybody.
“These candidates will now go out into the city and change their communities,” he said.
Veronique Uithaler, 29, of Salt Lake, said because of the problems the people in her community faced, she wanted to bring about change.
“I needed to start with myself. I felt renewed after being baptised. I can’t wait to share this with my community.
“There are a lot of things happening where I am from and that has inspired me to help the youth by starting a programme to uplift the community.
“I have also been through a lot in my life and I know I can make a change.”
Another candidate, Marinus van Vuuren, 32, of Sardinia Bay, who fell from a four-storey building in Durban four years ago, said: “It is a new start for me, I feel brand new.”
Global Church of God bishop Paulino Mario said: “It was the best thing I could have done for my life and with all these candidates here today, it gives me hope and this will bring forth unity.
“Being baptised is the first step towards salvation and coming together in Christ.”