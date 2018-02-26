G’town man dies after attack by dogs

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said the man, 32, was taken to Settlers Hospital with severe injuries on his arms, legs, torso and neck.

A man died after being attacked by dogs in Xolani township, Grahamstown, on Saturday.

“Hospital staff attempted to resuscitate the man but in vain,” she said.

“According to information received, the victim was attacked by several dogs in Xolani location.

“Joza detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide,” Govender said.