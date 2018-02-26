The Film and Publication Board (FPB) is on Monday meeting to discuss the reasons why the decision was made to change the rating of Inxeba (The Wound) to X18.

The FPB’s Appeal Tribunal released the reasons for the decision in a statement over the weekend.

The tribunal said it did not find any scientific‚ educational or artistic value throughout the film.

“We are of the view that the film is characterised by scenes of strong usage of strong language‚ insults‚ which include women and thereby degrading them in society. This further exposes women to societal violence such as rape as initiates are encouraged to go taste their manhood on girls as they head back home‚” read part of the ruling.

It said scenes from the film could also “increase tensions in society” and that the creator’s freedom of expression has an “effect” on the right of the Xhosa traditional group.

The tribunal’s ruling resulted in the film being withdrawn from cinemas and as it is now classified as X18 it can only be shown at a designated adult premises.

The only way to overturn the decision is to lodge an appeal with the minister of communications or head to court.