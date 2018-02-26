East Cape ready to roll out phase two of National Health Insurance – MEC

The Eastern Cape is ready for phase two of the National Health Insurance (NHI) pilot project, according to Health MEC Phumza Dyantyi.

Speaking at a media briefing ahead of the state of the province address on Friday, Dyantyi said she was surprised that people failed to see improvements in the pilot sites, OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo.

“The Eastern Cape and the Western Cape have been identified as the provinces that are ready for the rollout of phase two, and that speaks to the progress we have made in the NHI pilot programme,” the MEC said.

While Dyantyi said she would go into the details of phase two at a policy conference later this year, she conceded that the department was not where it should be.

Clinics in the province are underresourced and overburdened, with hospitals facing similar problems.

“We started earnestly in addressing the shortage of technical staff, because that’s where we need it the most,” Dyantyi said.