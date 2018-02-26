Double-strength gin to beat the drought

Tipplers in drought-stricken Cape Town will now have a chance to play a role in helping conserve water with the introduction of what is being hailed as the world’s strongest gin.

Pienaar & Son Distilling Company is launching a Drought Edition of its gin which contains 80% alcohol – and saves about 500ml of water a bottle.

A Scottish distillery claimed earlier this month that it had created the strongest gin in the world with 77% alcohol.

Twin River Distillery created only 101 bottles of this limited edition gin.

A small Swedish distillery created what was previously believed to be strongest gin in the world with 76% alcohol.

Andre Pienaar is adding 200 litres of water to a new batch of gin to dilute it down to 43% alcohol – he says it is common practice to dilute gin with water to bring the alcohol level down.

“Everyone has their different things‚ but generally speaking it comes out of the still definitely well above 70% [alcohol].